Warm yet windy conditions for the official start of summer

Good morning, Central Coast!

The official start of summer is here (Summer Solstice is at 7:57AM) and it is going to be another sunny and gusty one across the region.

A little more on the Summer Solstice: We mark the official start of summer when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer. This makes for the longest day of the year and shortest night in the Northern Hemisphere. While there is the most heating "potential" for the Northern hemisphere today doesn't necessarily mean it's the warmest day of the year. Typically that date falls a little later this year, in July.

Today looks a lot like Tuesday except the afternoon winds are probably not quite as strong peaking at about 10 to 20 mph. That being said there is still a high wind advisory in place for the Santa Barbara County south coast through 3AM Thursday morning.

Daytime highs will continue to be in the 60s and 70s for the central and South Coast with beaches in the 60s and the interior valleys in the low 80s.

There are changes for Thursday. The base of a trough which is currently located to our N will dip into the Central Coast over the course of the day. This will produce cloud cover onshore winds and cooler temperatures with most daytime highs in the 60s and interior valleys dipping into the 70s for highs. Typical interior valley temperatures this time of year should be in the upper 80s and low 90s so this is a dramatic departure.

Temperatures start to turn the corner a little bit over the course of the weekend and continue a slow warming pattern into early next week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!