Warmer conditions are expected to pick up on Central Coast next week

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Saturday.

We saw some interesting conditions along the Central Coast over the course of this week, but we are now expecting a warming trend to pick up along the Central Coast for this upcoming week. Let's dive in!

According to the National Weather Service, it’s been a quiet day so far along the Central Coast, with just some lingering stratus clouds sticking at the coast.

Our models are suggesting a slightly more active convective day for Sunday, as additional moisture moves into the area from the east.

There is a better chance of showers and possible storms by the afternoon hours, especially in the eastern San Gabriel mountains, but there won't be a high chance of rain moving through areas of the Central Coast.

A warming trend that has started today, will continue through the mid-week, as high pressure builds in and onshore flow begins to weaken.

The National Weather Service says that the peak of this next heat wave is expected on Wednesday and has a similar look and feel to it as the last one when highs peaked out around 105 in the interior valleys.

With these warmer conditions expected to pick up along the Central Coast, the chances for any heat advisories or warnings being needed are very minimal.

Increasing onshore flow and weakening high pressure will begin a cooling trend on Thursday and will continue into next weekend. We are expecting to have the typical marine layer near the coast each morning.

