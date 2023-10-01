Warmer conditions are underway this week on the Central Coast

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday. I hope you all had a wonderful weekend. We saw some showers on Saturday and not much rain activity taking place on Sunday. As the weekend slowly comes to an end - a warm-up is underway this work week on the Central Coast! Let’s dive in.

Our latest models are showing that there is a secondary upper low that dropped into the base of the trough Sunday morning and it has maintained light to moderate shower activity in the San Pedro Channel.

The trough is expected to exit to the east on Monday and will quickly be replaced by a high-pressure ridge that will build over California through the week.

For the Central Coast, our radar is indicating that we are seeing some light moisture along the Santa Ynez Valley this late Sunday afternoon.

We are expecting to see night through morning cloud and fog coverage throughout most of the Central Coast Sunday evening around 8 p.m. and we are expecting to see clearer skies on Monday, as the marine layer continues to stick along the coast for the remainder of the day.

The warming trend is expected to begin on Monday with plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temps.

Although some areas along the Central Coast will be below average temps on Monday, the interior valley and Santa Ynez Valley will be fairly warm than areas closer to the coast.

The warming trend will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting back to normal and even slightly above average in some areas.

San Luis Obispo is expected to see its average temperature of 80 degrees return on Tuesday, with temps continuing to rise for most of the week. Paso Robles is expected to reach their average temperature of 94 degrees by Friday.

Have a wonderful Sunday, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for all the latest weather headlines along the Central Coast.