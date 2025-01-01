Warmer conditions to start the New Year

Good morning and happy New Year Central Coast!

Today temperatures will be on the warmer side today across the central coast, with some places expecting low 70s for the high. A wind advisory is in effect in Northern San Luis Obispo County, and gusty conditions will be seen across the rest of the central coast too.

That wind advisory will bring Northeast winds at around 20 to 30 mph. It will be in effect through 10 a.m on Thursday. Impacted areas are in blue on the map below.

Now onto a breakdown of temperatures in your neck of the woods.

In Santa Barbara temperatures will get into the high 60s with some patchy clouds. If you're heading out to enjoy the Rose Parade this morning, pack some layers, but overall conditions should be great.

Our Lompoc community can expect sunny skies today with a high of 68 degrees.

In Santa Maria the high is 70 degrees today, with sunny conditions.

In Pismo Beach conditions will be clear and sunny with a high of 64 degrees.

San Luis Obispo can expect a high of 72 today with sunny skies.

Santa Ynez also expecting a high of 72 degrees, with sunny conditions.

The high in Paso Robles will be 64 degrees with lots of sun.

And in Cuyama you can expect 63 for the high today, with clear skies.