Warmer temperatures are expected this week throughout the Central Coast

According to the National Weather Service, we are expecting a significant warm-up in the forecast for this coming week, as a strong high pressure aloft builds over the region with only areas near the coast remaining somewhat cool.

There will be another round of gusty Sundowner winds across the western part of the Santa Ynez Range, with wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph in Refugio Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara County this evening through early Monday morning.

After tonight, winds are expected to moderately slow down throughout Santa Barbara County.

Continued night through morning low clouds and fog will continue for most coastal and valley regions on Sunday night to early Monday morning. Expect to see clear skies in the afternoon hours tomorrow.

Temperatures across California continue to stay on the warmer side during the start of the week throughout the valley and desert regions. Palm Springs is going to have high temps over 100 degrees.

