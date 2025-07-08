Warmer temperatures coming our way

Temperatures are on the rise across the Central Coast, with Thursday expected to be our warmest day this week.

Here's what you can expect in your community tomorrow.

In Paso Robles the high will be 99 with clear skies.

San Luis Obispo will reach a high of 80 degrees.

In Santa Maria the high will be 73 tomorrow afternoon, with nice conditions if you are attending the Santa Barbara County Fair.

Lompoc can expect temperatures to reach 72.

In Santa Barbara the high will be 79 tomorrow.

San Miguel is hitting triple digits tomorrow, with a high of 101.

A little cooler in Templeton, with a high of 94.

Atascadero can expect a high of 93.

Most areas will start their days with a little bit of cloud coverage, but it should clear nicely into the afternoon.

Here is a look at our 7 day forecast.