Warmer temperatures expected this week across the Central Coast

Good morning Central Coast!

This week you will be met with warm temperatures across the region, even getting up into the 80's in some areas later this week. Today you can expect to feel those warm temperatures, and there is only 2 coastal advisories that we are keeping our eye on.

For todays temperatures, you can expect your day to start a little cooler no matter where you're located, and temperatures to rise throughout the day.

Here is a breakdown of high's for today, and what you can look forward to tomorrow.

In Santa Barbara today will reach 71 degrees for the high, with clear skies. We will see a cool down overnight, with lows early tomorrow morning sitting in the low 50's, before we see it climb up to 70 for the high tomorrow.

In Lompoc, 68 degrees for the high today, and the same expected for tomorrow.

Santa Maria is looking at a high of 69 degrees today, with the same tomorrow. Skies will be clear today, but you can expect to see some clouds tomorrow.

In Pismo Beach today's high will be 64 degrees, with clear skies. Tomorrow will start in the low 50's before reaching a high of 64 degrees, with some patchy clouds.

San Luis Obispo can expect a high of 72 today with sunny skies. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 70's with a high of 74 degres with sunny skies.

Paso Robles is looking at a high of 77 today, with temperatures dropping into the mid 40's overnight. Tomorrow we can expect similar conditions with a high of 78 degrees.

The 2 advisories we are watching are in our coastal communities. The first one is a high surf advisory that is in effect through 3am tomorrow. You can expect waves to be anywhere from 7 to 11 feet in height, with dangerous rip currents.

The other is a Small Craft advisory that is in effect through Wednesday at 3am. Conditions out on the water will be hazardous to small boats, because of high wind and rough sea.