Warmer temperatures this week, with cooler temperatures this weekend

Warm temperatures will be sticking around all week, and we will have some cooler temperatures to look forward to this weekend.

Before we get too far into temperatures that are in the forecast, let's take a look at the watches and warnings in the forecast.

There are 3 marine watches and advisories in our area, so keep these in mind if you are heading to the coast.

The first one is a High Surf Advisory in effect through Wednesday morning at 4 a.m. You can expect to see waves anywhere from 10 to 15 feet, along with some dangerous rip currents. This is in effect along most of the Central Coast and along our South Coast near Oxnard.

There is a Small Craft Advisory in effect through 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

And there is a Gale Warning in effect through 3 a.m. on Tuesday as well.

There is also a Wind Advisory in effect through 8 a.m. tomorrow. You can expect potential wind speeds anywhere from 25 to 35 mph, with some gusts reaching 45 mph. This is in effect in the blue labeled area below, but you may also feel some strong winds outside of this area too.

Now let's take a look at the highs you can expect in your area tomorrow.

In Santa Barbara, temperatures will reach 74 tomorrow, with sunny conditions.

Communities in the Lompoc Valley will see warmer temperatures with a high of 73.

In Santa Maria, the high will be 72 tomorrow with sunny conditions.

In Pismo Beach, the high will be 67 with sunny skies in the forecast.

San Luis Obispo can expect a high of 75 with clear skies.

In Santa Ynez, the high will be 80, with sunny conditions.

Paso Robles will be a little foggy tomorrow, with a high of 73.

In Cambria, the high will be 64 with just a little bit of cloud coverage.

Morro Bay can expect a high of 68 tomorrow.

In Arroyo Grande, the high will be 72 with clear conditions

Atascadero will be a little foggy with a high of 73.