Warmer temperatures today, with a few morning clouds

Good morning Central Coast! Temperatures today will be a little warmer than what we saw this weekend, but still very comfortable. The only thing of note for your commute this Monday morning is some fog in the early hours of the day, but it should clear in most areas into the afternoon.

Lompoc and in the Santa Ynez Valley will see the most fog this morning, with some in the Santa Maria area too. That should clear into the early afternoon, but communities like Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, and San Luis Obispo will see clouds throughout the day.

Temperature wise, here is a look at what you can expect in your community.

And if you are wanting to plan out your week, here is our extended 7 day forecast.