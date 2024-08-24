Warmer temps expected the rest of the weekend and into early next week

Coastal Areas:

In Lompoc tomorrow's high is expected to reach 77. Expect some patchy clouds.

Santa Maria can expect a high of 78 tomorrow, with slightly cooler temperatures early next week. Fog is expected tomorrow.

In Pismo Beach tomorrow will be sunny with a high of 63, before some cooler temperatures start on Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo will have a high of 84 tomorrow, with lots of sun, and a slight warm up on Monday.

Morro Bay will reach 65 tomorrow with some fog. Monday will be warmer with a high of 70.

In Cambria tomorrow will be a high of 63 with some fog, before temperatures rise on Monday and Tuesday.

In Arroyo Grande the high is 71 and sunny tomorrow, and that will stay around the same into early next week.

In Santa Barbara the high is 73 tomorrow and warmer temperatures are expected into early next week.

Valley Areas:

In Santa Ynez tomorrow's high is 86 tomorrow, and 90 on Monday. Both days expecting lots of sun.

Paso Robles will have a high of 91 tomorrow, before warming up into the high 90's early next week.

Cuyama will reach 87 tomorrow, and then can expect low to mid 90s for the rest of next week.

Atascadero can expect 88 tomorrow and mid 90's going into early next week

Lakes:

If you are thinking about hitting the lakes tomorrow, Cachuma Lake is expecting a high of 85 with lots of sun.

At Lopez Lake the high is 77 tomorrow with a little bit of clouds earlier in the day, but those will clear into the afternoon.

At Lake Nacimiento the high is 88 with lots of sun.