Warmer temps through the weekend

Today marked our first day of the warming trend along the Central Coast. We saw temperatures in the 60s, with temps in some cities increasing by upwards of 5 degrees - Lompoc: +6 degrees, San Luis Obispo: +7 degrees and Paso Robles :+9 degrees.

Tomorrow we expect to see some warmer air from offshore wind gusts, bringing temps up to the upper 60s near the beach and inland regions and then in the lower 70s near the coastal valleys.

This weekend is expected to be even warmer with temps rising another 5 or so degrees across the coast, and nearing 70 degrees in most areas.

Those high temps will continue Sunday and into early next week. It isn’t until Tuesday that temps will start to cool a bit, with continued cooling and a chance of rain arriving next Wednesday.