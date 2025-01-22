Warmer temps through Thursday, before a weekend cool down

Temperatures will remain on the warmer side through Thursday, before they drop going into this weekend... even bringing a chance for some light rain in some Central Coast communities.

Let's start first with a glance at the 7 day forecast, where you can see just how much the temperature and conditions are going to change over the next few days.

There is potential for temperatures to get up into the 70's on Thursday. In Paso Robles we are expecting to see a high of 75, a high of 76 in San Luis Obispo, and 74 for the high in Santa Barbara.

Santa Maria by far is the warmest in the forecast, with current estimates expecting a high of 81 degrees on Thursday.

All of this is coming before a pretty significant drop on Friday and through the weekend. There is potential for some light rain in most Central Coast areas, and temperatures sitting in the high 50's for the most part.

Now for a look at high's expected across the Central Coast for tomorrow.

In Santa Barbara you can expect a high of 73 tomorrow, with sunny conditions.

In Lompoc the high will also be 73, with clear skies.

In Santa Maria temperatures will reach 74, sunny conditions.

Pismo Beach can expect a high of 64 with clear skies throughout the day.

San Luis Obispo will see a high of 75 tomorrow with sunny conditions.

Santa Ynez can expect a high of 77 with lots of sun.

Paso Robles will have a high of 67 tomorrow with sunny conditions.

Cuyama is expecting 65 tomorrow, with clear skies.