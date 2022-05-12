Warming begins but winds persist Thursday

Good morning Central Coast and happy Thursday.

We are kicking off a big change in the forecast today as winds shift and we finally start to warm up!

We have been well below normal (temperature-wise) for a week, but today daytime highs will near seasonal normals.

Most locations in the coastal valleys will be a few degrees each side of 70 with upper 70s possible in the interior valleys.

We will continue to see substantial warming each day through Saturday.

Saturday's highs will be the warmest of the forecast with some 90s possible in the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo county.

Next week will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday but will still be at or above seasonal normals.

Have a great day Central Coast!