Warming, drying trend comes to inland areas Saturday

A slight warming trend got underway Friday, but temperatures are expected to get even warmer by Monday.

Northerly offshore pressure gradients tighten a bit tonight and again Saturday night, leading to really gusty winds in southern Santa Barbara County.

Friday night's sundowner wind event will be slightly stronger and more widespread than Saturday night.

Gusty Sundowner winds will effect the western portion of the Santa Barbara South coast and adjacent foothills late this afternoon through the overnight hours. Expect gusts 34-45 mph. Strongest between Refugio and Gaviota. #CAwx #SundownerWinds #SBAweather pic.twitter.com/rp1RPUieEA — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 16, 2021

A Wind Advisory issued for the Santa Barbara County south coast and Santa Ynez range with emphasis on western areas from Gaviota to the San Marcos Pass.

Wind gusts of 35-45 mph can be expected during this time.

A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect into Saturday morning.

The marine layer continues on for some coastal areas Saturday, with patchy, dense fog impacting visibility out on the water during night and morning hours.

Saturday the warming and drying trend continues for our inland areas, with the warmest valleys seeing temperatures above 80 degrees.

