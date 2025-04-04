Warming for the weekend and more warming next week

The Central Coast is heading into a stretch of dry and gradually warmer weather that will continue through early next week. While today kicked off some warming, the most significant temperature increases are expected Sunday through Tuesday.

We're starting to feel the shift. After some patchy morning fog, the sun is out, and temperatures are already on the rise. This warming trend will continue through the weekend, driven by a building ridge of high pressure aloft.

Saturday: The ridge strengthens, and we'll see another 4 to 8-degree jump in temperatures.

Sunday: The ridge peaks, bringing an additional 2 to 4 degrees of warming. By Sunday, coastal areas away from the immediate beaches will reach the 70s, while valleys will climb into the lower to mid-80s.

Why the Warming?

This warming is a result of a strong ridge of high pressure building in the upper atmosphere. This ridge promotes sinking air, which warms as it descends, and also prevents clouds from forming, allowing for more sunshine to heat the surface.

A Brief Break, Then More Heat

A weak trough will briefly interrupt the warming trend on Monday, bringing a slight decrease in temperatures. However, this will be short-lived. The strong ridge returns on Tuesday and Wednesday, continuing the warm conditions.

What This Means

Get ready for a warm spell! If you're planning outdoor activities, remember to stay hydrated and take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion.

Looking Further Ahead

Beyond the early part of next week, models suggest a return to cooler temperatures later.