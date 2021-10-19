Warming temperatures and sunny skies on the Central Coast

Today will be sunny with a noticeable warming trend. On Wednesday and Thursday expect more warming and partly to mostly cloudy skies along with night through morning low clouds across the coastal area. There is a chance of a significant storm in the Sunday to Monday time period with an estimated 2 inches of rainfall over the Central Coast.

On Wednesday there is a small chance that the NW portion of SLO county could see a light shower. The onshore push ahead of the front will keep the low clouds across the beaches through the afternoon.

The marine layer cloud pattern is expected to develop Wednesday night and cover most of the coast with low clouds. The beaches across the Central Coast will again struggle to clear due to better onshore flow slight lift from an approaching trough. Moist SW flow aloft will persist across the state and there will be enough mid level clouds to make the rest of the day partly cloudy (maybe a few instances of mostly cloudy - especially over SLO county).

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County expect low clouds and fog near the coast and a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Low temperatures are expected to be in the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. High temperatures will range from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 degrees inland.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows expected to be in the mid 40s to lower 50s with west winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs are expected to be in the 60s to around 70 with north winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.