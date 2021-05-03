Warming trend beings Monday

It was quite the blustery day for parts of the Central Coast Sunday.

Some areas saw gusts over 50 mph!

Click here for peak wind gusts.

Gusty winds are expected to continue through Sunday evening.

A Wind Advisory is in place across San Luis Obispo County and much of Santa Barbara County through 9 p.m.

KSBY

A second wind advisory continues along the SBC south coast into Monday morning.

KSBY

A Gale Warning is in place out on the water through Sunday night.

KSBY

Monday and Tuesday winds are trending offshore at night and onshore during the day.

Some areas may see elevated winds through Tuesday.

KSBY

A high pressure ridge builds over the area, bringing warmer temperatures.

By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be 6-12 degrees above seasonal norms.

Patchy/locally dense reducing visibility across coastal waters in the overnight/morning hours.

KSBY

Have a great week!

KSBY