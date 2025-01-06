Warming trend continues through Monday, offshore flow increases on Tuesday

Weather headlines:

-It was a breezy Sunday morning on the Central Coast with clear skies and high temps in the upper 60s to the mid-70s.

-Windy, warm, and dry conditions will continue for the start of the work and school week.

-Offshore flow will increase and strengthen on Tuesday.

Detailed forecast:

Sunday was several degrees warmer compared to Saturday. High temperatures across the coasts and valleys reached the 60s to mid-70s, with the interior areas in the high 50s to mid-60s.

Winds are not expected to be too much of an issue from Sunday afternoon through Monday.

The weak north-to-northeast flow will continue through Monday morning with a return of weak onshore flow Monday afternoon.

For Monday night into Tuesday, as the upper-level low drops south, the north-to-northeast flow will increase and strengthen on Tuesday, beginning an extended period of significant offshore flow.

A warming trend is still expected through Monday. But as offshore flow increases around Tuesday, some cold advection will bring some cooler temperatures to the Central Coast.

High temps on Monday for the beaches will be in the 60s and 70s. The coastal valleys will also have high temps in the 60s and 70s. But the Santa Ynez Valley will be reaching the mid-70s. The interior valleys will have highs in the 60s.

The main story in the forecast this week will be the offshore winds for Southern California. Ventura and Los Angeles counties will be experiencing a major Santa Ana Wind event Tuesday through Wednesday.

For San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, the winds will be noticeably weaker. However, there could be a chance of advisory-level winds across the mountains.

On Thursday, winds will be weak in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

As for temperatures, highs will peak on Thursday and Friday with most areas at 4 to 8 degrees above seasonal normals.

For Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will cool several degrees for all areas.

Advisory:

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties west-facing beaches until 9 p.m. Sunday, January 5th.

This is due to a moderate west-northwest swell that brought high surf to west-facing beaches along the Central Coast of 10 to 14 feet. While Ventura County is seeing high surf of 5 to 8 feet. The rip current risk will be high. However, any coastal flooding will be very minor.

After surf drops below advisory thresholds late Sunday, a longer period of west-northwest swell will arrive in the waters on Monday, likely bringing another round of advisory-level high surf to the Central Coast and Ventura County through late Tuesday.