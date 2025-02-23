Warming trend continues through Sunday as some areas could reach the 70s and 80s

Hello, Central Coast! We are currently experiencing a warming trend through Sunday.

The warming trend is due to a ridge of high pressure that moved into the region and is expected to increase daytime highs on Sunday.

Daytime highs for the beaches will be in the 60s and 70s. The coastal valleys will have highs in the 60s and 70s. However, the Santa Ynez Valley will reach the 80s. The interior valleys will have highs in the 70s.

The ridge of high pressure is expected to flatten by Monday.

At the surface, there will be a weak diurnal flow that will occur with a slight strengthening of the afternoon onshore flow each day.

As for cloud coverage, expect skies to remain mostly clear through Monday morning.

For Monday night and Tuesday, mostly clear skies will be in the forecast as no stratus and fog are expected.

After some slight cooling on Monday with an uptick in onshore gradients, some slight warming is expected on Tuesday.