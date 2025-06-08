Warming trend continues through the midweek, mainly for inland areas

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Daytime highs on Sunday inland were a little warmer, with low clouds continuing to linger along much of the coast.

Northerly winds are increasing on Sunday, and there will be a slight bump in Sundowner winds across southwest Santa Barbara County later this afternoon and evening.

The weak upper low that was in Central California over the weekend is now shifting east to Arizona.

A pop-up ridge of high pressure will be moving into the region by Monday and Tuesday, which will allow for daytime highs to increase, especially for inland areas.

However, a moderate to strong onshore flow will keep temperatures at the coast steady with plenty of marine layer stratus sticking around through the afternoon.

Little change or a degree or two of cooling is expected Wednesday as the ridge of high pressure starts to weaken in response to an upper low moving into the eastern Pacific.

By the latter half of this week, there will be a cooling trend inland through at least Friday and likely into Saturday.

High temperatures are expected to be within a few degrees of normal, with low clouds in the morning (possibly extending into the afternoon for coastal areas) and gusty onshore winds across the interior in the afternoon.

Have a wonderful week, Central Coast!

-Eddie