Warming trend ends Monday, onshore flow will bring low clouds near the coast

Happy Easter, Central Coast! 🐇🐣🐰

It was a cloudy start with low clouds and fog for areas near the coast. Luckily, the skies cleared by the late morning into the afternoon.

Breezy conditions also picked up during the afternoon and will stick around through Sunday evening.

The warming trend will continue through Monday and will mainly affect communities in the interior by bringing highs in the 70s and 80s. Meanwhile, the Santa Ynez Valley will reach the mid-70s.

The cooling trend is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Patches of high clouds will move through the area, but the weather pattern will remain dry.

Winds are beginning to trend onshore through early this week, while upper troughing from the north repositions westward.

This will foster an increase in low clouds and night through morning fog, especially for communities near the coast.

Temperatures will be near normal to a couple of degrees below normal across the region through the early and middle parts of this week. Highs will generally be in the 70s, except 60s near the beaches.

No advisories have been issued at this time.

Have a wonderful Easter, Central Coast!

-Eddie