Warming trend lasts until the weekend when temperatures will drop again

Posted at 11:03 AM, Feb 17, 2022
Happy Thursday Central Coast! Our weather is improving day after day as we get closer to a fantastic start to the weekend.
Today's temperatures will start off on the cool note but warm up as the warm conditions reestablish themselves!
Highs will reach 70 in several communities.

Continued slow warming will take place Friday and Saturday.
As a side note, we will see some fog likely Saturday morning.

Sunday a big change will begin as cooler air surges south on Sunday. This will be a preclude for the bigger change that will take hold on Monday. A decaying low pressure system will plunge south along the west coast and bring more cloud cover and the chance for some light rain.
This system is still a very long way out so we will likely not be able to nail down what this will actually mean in terms of rain accumulations until it gets a bit closer.

We will keep a close eye on this change as it nears us. Have a great day!

