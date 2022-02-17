Warming trend lasts until the weekend when temperatures will drop again

Happy Thursday Central Coast! Our weather is improving day after day as we get closer to a fantastic start to the weekend.

Today's temperatures will start off on the cool note but warm up as the warm conditions reestablish themselves!

Highs will reach 70 in several communities.

Our warming trend Is continuing today with lots of communities reaching the 70s today. We will continue the trend into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/ZgK6xKwqUQ — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 17, 2022

Continued slow warming will take place Friday and Saturday.

As a side note, we will see some fog likely Saturday morning.

We will continue to ride this warming trend into the weekend where we will top off with highs in the mid 70s Saturday. Sunday the winds will turn onshore once again and begin to usher in a cooldown with a slight chance for rain Monday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/xpfsYAEj7V — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 17, 2022

Sunday a big change will begin as cooler air surges south on Sunday. This will be a preclude for the bigger change that will take hold on Monday. A decaying low pressure system will plunge south along the west coast and bring more cloud cover and the chance for some light rain.

This system is still a very long way out so we will likely not be able to nail down what this will actually mean in terms of rain accumulations until it gets a bit closer.

We have a few more great days ahead but there is a big change coming up. Sunday temps will drop as a decaying front drops through the region. This will bring a slight chance for some light rain to the Central Coast. Light accumulations are the most likely. pic.twitter.com/fYzjxnAsaa — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 17, 2022

We will keep a close eye on this change as it nears us. Have a great day!