Warming trend on the way for the weekend

Ethel Tink Landers posted this picture to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde #BeOnKSBY
Oceano Beach
Posted at 4:58 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 07:58:10-04

A significant warming and drying trend with weak to moderate offshore flow will continue through Thursday for Central Coast.

The marine layer clouds will be mostly absent through Friday and may return over the weekend to the coastal areas.

The weekend warming will not last long - a cooling trend is expected early next week.

Friday winds are expected to drop by at least 30% but still some gusts into the low 30s for a few hours in the morning across inland areas.

Another warm day Sunday, perhaps the warmest day as models show slight offshore trends in the morning and weak onshore flow in the afternoon, with some marine layer stratus returning.

Overall, most areas in the 80s and 90s but possibly around 100 in the warmer coastal valleys.

Big cooling trend expected to start the work week next week with highs down a good 10 degrees overall as onshore flow strengthens.

