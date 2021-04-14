Warming trend with some cloud clearing begins Thursday

We were able to see more of the sun Wednesday, but temperatures stayed on the milder side.

Cooler temperatures won't be lasting for long -- a gradual warming trend is expected to start Thursday, with most coastal and valley areas a few degrees above seasonal norms by Saturday.

Weakening onshore gradients should result in less extensive stratus coverage each night, with continued dissipation each afternoon.

In this latest #GOESWest image you can see the marine layer stratus covering the coast and portions of LA County again today, although a little less than yesterday. Pattern begins to change Thurs for warmer and drier weekend. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/8QzjjnW3RR — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 14, 2021

Strong northerly gradients may crease locally gusty north winds across the Santa Ynez range through Friday night.

