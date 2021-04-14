Watch
Warming trend with some cloud clearing begins Thursday

Kari Applegate
Posted at 4:12 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 19:13:19-04

We were able to see more of the sun Wednesday, but temperatures stayed on the milder side.

Cooler temperatures won't be lasting for long -- a gradual warming trend is expected to start Thursday, with most coastal and valley areas a few degrees above seasonal norms by Saturday.

Weakening onshore gradients should result in less extensive stratus coverage each night, with continued dissipation each afternoon.

Strong northerly gradients may crease locally gusty north winds across the Santa Ynez range through Friday night.

Have a great day!

