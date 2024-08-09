Warming trend to continue through Saturday with cooler temperatures expected next week

A warming trend is set to continue on Saturday, with interior areas experiencing temperatures soaring up to around 106°F. However, relief is on the way as cooler temperatures are expected in all regions by next week, thanks to a trough of low pressure that will replace the current ridge along the West Coast.

The upper-level ridge that has been dominating the weather will persist through Sunday. However, due to its orientation, monsoonal moisture will be limited and is expected to remain well to the east of the area.

The marine layer inversion is forecasted to be relatively shallow, at around 600 feet or less, both tonight and Saturday night. This will bring low clouds and fog tonight, extending into Saturday morning.

By Saturday night into Sunday morning, low clouds will cover a slightly larger area, reaching the Santa Barbara South Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley. Patchy dense fog is expected along the Central Coast during the night and morning hours, extending into the Santa Ynez Valley by early Sunday morning. These low clouds should clear off the coast by late morning each day, with mostly clear skies prevailing through Sunday.

Sundowner winds are expected to impact the Western Santa Ynez Mountains and the western portions of the South Santa Barbara County coast this evening, with gusts potentially reaching Advisory levels at times. Breezy onshore winds will continue each afternoon through Sunday.

Saturday is expected to be even warmer, with triple-digit temperatures likely in the hottest interior regions. Combined with warm overnight lows, heat stress will increase for much of the region away from the coast. Consequently, a Heat Advisory has been issued for the Santa Barbara County interior mountains. Temperatures are expected to cool by a few degrees on Sunday as onshore flow increases, although interior valleys will remain several degrees above normal.

By next week, temperatures are anticipated to drop to near or slightly below normal levels, bringing some much-needed relief from the heat.