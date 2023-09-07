Warming up for the weekend but a shower from an interesting source is possible

Over the past week, the weather has been a bit of a roller coaster from the cool and cloudy Labor Day weekend to the warm weekend coming up. Interior temperatures could even hit 100 degrees over the weekend with coastal valleys in the 70s and 80s.

The marine clouds of the last few days should be less impactful moving into and through the weekend as high pressure continues to build into California.

A new wrinkle to the forecast is a push of high clouds from the subtropics. These high clouds are related to hurricane Jova which is South and West of Cabo San Lucas in the Eastern Pacific Basin.

Currently, Jova is Strong as a category 4 hurricane. The track of this storm will continue to take it to the West further away from the West Coast. So, if it's getting further away how is it possible to have showers relating to an exiting system?

The answer is that the upper-level winds from the southwest will be shearing the north side of the system tearing off some upper-level moisture and potentially bringing it to California.

We are not talking about anything major in terms of rainfall potential more so the fact that it's just possible Saturday through Monday as a stream of high clouds pushes over the Central Coast into the Central Valley. The best way to refer to the potential is likely isolated rather than scattered or likely.

The warm weekend weather continues into Monday, but temperatures start to flag Tuesday through Thursday with interior temperatures dropping back into the mid-80s by midweek with coastal valleys returning to the 60s and 70s and beaches to the 60s.

