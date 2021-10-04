Warmth continues to start week with cooldown on the horizon

A warmer weekend pushes into the start of the week, but a cooldown looks to be on the way as we get through the first part of the week.

Chances or rain could slide into the forecast later this week, but the early part is likely to stay dry throughout the Central Coast. Similar temperatures to Sunday will stick around on Monday with a slight cooling a couple degrees for most of the area. High temperatures will drop significantly by the middle of the week with highs in the coastal valleys expected to drop into the low 70s and even into the 60s.

The inland valleys will also start that drop-off from the 90s into the 80s on Tuesday and highs ranging from the low to mid-70s starting Wednesday and into Thursday. The beaches will stick with similar weekend conditions for the start of the week.

