We are not done with this storm system yet

The first part of our storm system arrived on schedule this morning before sunrise. It delivered generally lighter rainfall amounts as the cold front pushed through the region.

There was a late morning into afternoon lull for many but rain looks to return as a second part of the storm system moved in this afternoon through Friday and everyone has an opportunity to get more rain, and possibly a thunderstorm. The second part of the system is colder and more unstable.

Rain chances will continue overnight into Friday morning before clearing out leaving Friday much cooler and gustier than previous days.

As far as rain totals go most locations will see totals spanning from 0.1" all the way to 0.5". However around the heavier cells and thunderstorms amounts could go up to 1". The north coast and higher elevations have the best chance at the higher rain totals, but anywhere with a thunderstorm could also see isolated heavier rain.

Once the storms clear Friday winds will also turn and start some quick warming, especially away from the coast. Saturday and Sunday will bring above normal temperatures.

Skies will remain clear with warm conditions through the week.

There is a high surf advisories in effect starting south tonight and for the Central Coast's west-facing beaches Friday morning lasting into Saturday night. Crests up to 10 ft are possible.

After this storm system models are not showing anything else in the mid-range outlook (16 days).

