Weak high pressure will develop over the weekend and will bring warm temps

Happy Friday, Central Coast! We finally made it to the end of the workweek. It was quite an interesting morning with the low clouds and fog that spread throughout some communities throughout the area due to a cooling trend currently affecting the region. Thankfully, we’ve had some afternoon clearing and sunshine. A warmer weekend is expected for Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a look at the latest weather headlines:

The Central Coast is experiencing a cooling trend and strong onshore flow is in place through Friday. Extensive low clouds and fog will struggle to clear as a deep marine layer depth remains in place for this evening. A warming trend is expected over the weekend as weak high pressure develops. Significant cooling and a deep marine layer are expected in the forecast next week as low pressure moves into the area.

Extended forecast:

Right now, a weak trough is moving over the region. The trough created strong onshore flow and deep marine layer, keeping skies cloudy across the beaches and coastal valleys through the mid-afternoon and temperatures below normal.

Skies have started clearing across parts of the Central Coast this afternoon but remain cloudy from Santa Barbara to Thousand Oaks.

Pressure gradients are starting to trend weaker this afternoon and the trough that started the cooling trend is shifting east.

On Saturday, we will expect to see a warming trend. However, we will still see plenty of marine layer throughout the beaches, coastal valleys, and the south coast in the morning. By Saturday afternoon, skies will clear and temps will be warmer.

Sunday is expected to be significantly warmer at least for inland areas where highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Most coastal areas will be warmer too but still with the effects of the cool onshore breeze keeping temps on the mild side, but with a degree or two of normal.

Lastly, a cooling trend is expected to begin on Monday and last through the following weekend as a series of low-pressure systems move into California.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.