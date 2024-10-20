Weakening offshore flow will keep the coast and coastal valleys cooler

Weather headlines:

-The coasts and valleys will cool over the next two days as the offshore flow relaxes.

-The interior will continue to warm.

-As high pressure builds into the area, the entire area will warm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Night and morning low clouds and fog may return to some coastal areas over the next few days.

Detailed forecast:

It was another warm day across the area, though coastal areas have cooled slightly from yesterday as offshore flow has weakened somewhat.

On the flip side, inland temperatures have soared with highs 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Not much impactful weather this week across southwest California as the storm track remains north of the state.

Temperatures will warm on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds aloft and pressure gradients remain weak.

The marine layer will redevelop at some point but with the ridge building, it will be shallow and mainly confined to the coastal areas.

However, some coastal areas will remain clear most of the week.