Weather conditions take a turn colder and more active Thursday

Tuesday was the brilliant weather day we expected and one more nice weather day is ahead before big changes develop Thursday.

Wednesday will still be mostly sunny into the afternoon before more marine clouds develop and those clouds will surge inland during the late afternoon and evening.

Highs Wednesday will still hit the upper 60s and some low 70s.

Again, later Wednesday low clouds rush into the area. These clouds will be around Thursday morning.

A cold front will move into the Central Coast in the afternoon with strong onshore winds, showers and some isolated thunderstorms. The upper trough associated with the front will also move over the area through Friday.

On-and-off showers and thunderstorms are likely through Friday. The storm doesn’t look particularly wet. Accumulations up to .50” is likely for most but higher elevations could see up to 1” of rain.

Due to the potential of thunderstorms totals will likely vary quite a bit with some getting moderate rain while others may see little. Additionally, thunderstorms introduce the risk of hail, downpours, high winds, waterspouts, and small tornadoes. The risk of thunderstorms is 10-20% Thursday and Friday.

Snow levels will be very low for this time of year. Snow is possible down to about 3000ft. This means snow is possible not only at higher elevations of Santa Barbara County but also in some of the hills of SLO County.

Winds will be strong as well with some gusts of 30-50mph possible. Wind advisories are likely.

All that wind energy will go into the ocean as well whipping up higher surf of 7-10ft with some max sets to around 12ft. A high surf advisory may also be necessary.

The reason these advisories have not already been issued is because we are too far away from the event in terms of time. Expect these kinds of advisories to be issued Wednesday or early Thursday.

The storm system exists later Friday and the weekend will see quiet weather, but it’ll take until early next week for the temps to rebound into the 70s.

The 8-14 day from the Climate Prediction Center is calling for warmer and more dry conditions from April 10th thru the 16th.