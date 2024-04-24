Weather outlook: Cooler conditions along Central Coast before weekend warm-up

Strong onshore flow and a deep marine layer will bring cooler temperatures than usual across much of the Central Coast through at least Friday. Night through morning low clouds, along with patchy fog and drizzle, are expected across the coast, valleys, and foothills, with only partial afternoon clearing. However, warmer weather is anticipated by the weekend into early next week.

Short Term Forecast

Today and likely again on Thursday, low cloud coverage is expected to persist as an upper low mainly drifts south of the area. Temperatures today remained in the low to mid-60s, several degrees below normal.

As an upper low approaches from the southwest, cooler air aloft will deepen the marine layer tonight, resulting in greater coverage of stratus and morning drizzle.

Thursday afternoon should see decent clearing. Although coastal areas and valleys will experience 1 to 3 degrees of warming, the interior will cool by 3 to 5 degrees due to residual cool air from the trough.

Extended Outlook

Models and ensembles agree that the weather will clear up and warm significantly for the weekend and Monday as a ridge moves into and over the state. Skies are expected to remain clear through the period, with maximum temperatures rising by 2 to 4 degrees each day. By Monday, maximum temperatures will reach the 70s and lower 80s, a few degrees above normal.

The ridge is forecast to break down on Tuesday, leading to increased onshore flow. Some patchy low clouds may appear in the morning, and maximum temperatures will cool slightly.