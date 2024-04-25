Weather Update: Temps sluggish thru Saturday before warming

A strong onshore flow and deep moist layer will maintain cooler temperatures than usual across The Central Coast through Friday. Again, some isolated mist or drizzle is possible with deeper marine layer but most folks won’t see measurable rainfall. Gradually warmer temperatures are forecasted for later this weekend into the middle of next week.

Short-Term Forecast (through Sunday)

A deep moist layer persisted into early afternoon, resulting in lingering mid-level clouds across the forecast area. While some clearing is expected along the coast and adjacent valleys, clouds are likely to linger over coastal slopes and inland valleys.

Gusty northwest to north winds are expected, especially affecting certain areas such as the Central Coast and southwestern SBA County mountains and coast. A wind advisory will go into place at 6pm for parts of Santa Barbara County until 3 AM PDT Sunday . The advisory covers the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. Northwest winds are anticipated to range from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph during this period.

A cool air mass from a departing upper-level trough is the reason we were cool again today.

Another trough will bring strong and gusty northwest to north winds to interior areas, along with partly to mostly cloudy skies persisting into Friday.

Long-Term Outlook (Monday to Thursday)

Dry weather is expected to prevail over the Central Coast from Monday through Thursday, with varying amounts of night and morning low clouds and fog along coastal areas. I expect fewer stubborn clouds compared to conditions this week.

Temperatures are forecasted increase to several degrees above normal for many areas away from the immediate coast on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooling is anticipated on Thursday, with temperatures slightly below normal for most areas.

