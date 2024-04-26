Weather Update: Upper-Level Trough Brings Gusty Winds

An upper-level trough of low pressure will persist over the region through tonight, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. While dry weather is expected, temperatures are anticipated to gradually warm up over the weekend into the middle of next week.

Short-Term Forecast (Today to Sunday)

An inside slider-type trough of low pressure, originating from the Gulf of Alaska, is ushered in cooler air across the region today. Scattered showers and sprinkles occurred last night and today but were isolated in nature.

Gusty winds developed, as anticipated, in the wake of a dying cold frontal boundary, with the strongest winds through the Channel Islands offshore. Wind advisories and a High Wind Warning have been issued in the region.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening for the following areas: San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Santa Ynez Valley. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, are expected during this time period. Residents in these areas, including cities such as Santa Maria, Avila Beach, Hearst Castle, San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, Lake Cachuma, and others, should take necessary precautions to secure outdoor items and be cautious of potentially hazardous wind conditions.

A different Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 AM PDT Saturday for the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, including areas such as Big Pine Mountain, San Rafael Mountain, and Figueroa Mountain. North winds ranging from 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, are anticipated during this time period. Residents in these mountainous regions should exercise caution and secure any loose outdoor items due to the potential for strong winds.

A third Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 AM PDT Sunday for the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, encompassing areas such as Jalama Beach, Refugio State Beach, El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, and San Marcos Pass. Northwest winds are expected to range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph during this time period.

There is also a High Surf Advisory in effect until 10 AM PDT Saturday for San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. Large breaking waves ranging from 7 to 10 feet, with local sets reaching up to 12 feet, are expected along with dangerous rip currents. The surf will be particularly elevated on west and northwest-facing beaches during this time. There is an increased risk of ocean drowning due to the strong rip currents, which can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Additionally, the large breaking waves may cause injuries, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near the shore. Coastal residents and beachgoers should exercise caution and adhere to any advisories or warnings issued by local authorities.

Saturday will bring somewhat breezy conditions, with a ridge moving into the state and clearing up the skies for the weekend.

Weak ridging on Sunday will result in diminished winds and slight warming, with temperatures reaching the mid-60s to mid-70s across most coastal and valley areas.

Long-Term Outlook (Monday to Thursday)

Models indicate generally good agreement for the extended period, with onshore flow gradually increasing and potentially becoming strong towards the end of next week. While low clouds may return early in the week, more extensive low clouds are likely in the latter half of next week. Despite weak low pressure in the region, temperatures are expected to rise on Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday likely being the warmest day. Increased onshore flow may bring temperatures down slightly after Tuesday.