Weather Update: Warming Trend Through Friday, Cooler Weekend Ahead

A slight warming trend will take shape through Friday as onshore flow decreases under weak high pressure aloft. The most significant warming will be away from the coast, with inland areas experiencing rising temperatures. However, closer to the coast, low clouds will persist, hugging the beaches each afternoon and evening, keeping coastal temperatures relatively steady.

Short Term Forecast



Inland Areas: Expect a warming trend through Friday, with temperatures reaching the 90s.



Coastal Areas: Despite the overall warming trend, beach temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the mid-60s, while coastal valleys will see highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This is due to the return of night and morning clouds, which will clear sluggishly.

As the weekend approaches, onshore flow will strengthen, bringing cooler temperatures. Inland areas will see a drop to the mid-80s on Saturday and lower 80s on Sunday. Coastal areas will experience a slight warming on Saturday compared to Friday, with Sunday temperatures remaining steady. Expect night and morning clouds with slightly better clearing conditions compared to Friday.

Long Term Forecast

Starting Sunday, the cooler temperatures inland will come to an end, with a warming trend expected to continue into next week. By Tuesday and Wednesday, inland temperatures are likely to reach the upper 90s. Coastal valleys will see temperatures return to the 70s, with deeper coastal valleys experiencing highs in the 70s and 80s.