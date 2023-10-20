WEATHER WHIPLASH: Huge temperature dip into early next week

This was a warm week for a lot of the Central Coast but Friday saw temps take a pretty big hit and that trend downward on temps continues through the weekend into next week.

On Saturday, the coastal valleys will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend, and temperatures continue to cool to the 60s by Tuesday. Beaches will return to the 60s over the course of the weekend and stay rather cool into next week. Interior valley temps will drop into the 80s Saturday and 70s Sunday.

Tuesday will be the coolest day and after that temps start a small rebound but will not recover to levels seen this week. By next Friday we should see more 70s and 80s away from the beaches.

There's a surf advisory extended until 9p Friday for 9-13 foot breakers with some maximum sets near 20 feet, but that peak potential is likely already gone. While the advisory ends at 9 when swells return to 6-7ft, there will still be some elevated surf into the weekend.

The temperature changes in the forecast correspond to the huge ridge of high-pressure sliding to the east. That ridge will be replaced by a steep trough and upper low by early next week.

Sunday or Monday we could even see some mist/drizzle or even a scattered light shower with the cold air and low pressure moving into the Central Coast. I don’t think it garners an icon at this point but something to note.

