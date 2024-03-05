Wednesday will bring showers and a chance of thunderstorms

In California, we seem to call every rain chance a “storm” (this is not the case in other parts of the U.S.). Wednesday’s system is fast and will bring mostly showers, but thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

I’m not sure I’d raise too much alarm about this system, there are no preview advisories locally.

The thunderstorm risk is small (10-20%), and the total rainfall potential is less than .50” for SLO County while Santa Barbara County could see some isolated 1” amount but most should stay under .75”. Winds look to be mild for a rain system.

The rain potential begins in the morning and ends in the later evening hours.

This “storm” is an area of low pressure and trough in the upper atmosphere pushing the low right over the Central Coast and SoCal.

It is a fast-mover. Thursday the rain is gone, high pressure builds again and the rest of the forecast remains dry with slowly warming temps.