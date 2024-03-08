Weekend conditions look great to get outside

First thing, there are no advisories in place. Friday the sun came out and temps were excellent in the upper 60s and low 70s for most. Saturday and Sunday won’t be quite as warm but conditions still look great.

I like temps to get into the low to mid-60s for most on Saturday. We’ll see some early low clouds at beaches and near coastal valleys and it can’t be ruled out for interior valleys either but after they clear mostly sunny skies are expected. Winds will be onshore. Winds will be weak early and only 10-15mph in the afternoon.

There are a series of decaying cold fronts expected to move through the Central Coast. The first Saturday does nothing other than deepen the marine cooling and ensure onshore flow, this is why temps are down a few degrees over Friday.

Another decaying front passes through the Central Coast late Sunday night into the pre-dawn hours Monday morning. There *could* be a sprinkle or light shower but the dynamics look poor. But the front is gone very early and Monday just looks mild.

The third decaying cold front movies through later Tuesday. This likely won’t produce showers but it will keep conditions from warming much.

After this departs temps warm more significantly for the latter portion of next week. 70s, even mid-70s are possible.

The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center continue to advertise warm and dry conditions. Sometimes the month of March here on the Central Coast can feature very wet periods, but you can lop off the first half of the month…it doesn’t appear likely.