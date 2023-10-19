WEEKEND COOLDOWN: By next week some places will be 20 degrees cooler

The Central Coast is seeing the end of a long and warm week for many. There is a heat advisory for the interior and a few spots along the Central Coast but most places actually cooled a bit today as the marine layer made a major return. It's the interior of valleys that prompted the heat advisory with temperatures around 100°.

Changes continue to develop as onshore flow returns. Beach temperatures look to be in the 60s and low 70s while coastal valleys return to the 70s to near 80° and interior temperatures still look rather warm with highs around 90°. That's already some slight cooling over the last couple of days, but we can temperatures will cool more dramatically returning the interior temperatures to the 70s by Sunday and low 70s by Tuesday. Coastal valleys will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend and the temperature is set to cool to the 60s by Tuesday. Beaches will return to the 60s over the course of the weekend and stay rather cool into next week.

There's a surf advisory in place until 9 AM Friday for 10 to 15-foot breakers with some maximum sets near 20 feet. At high tide today which was about 5 1/2 feet. This is what it looked like at Avila Beach.

The changes in the forecast correspond to the huge ridge of high-pressure sliding to the east. That ridge will be replaced by a steep trough and upper low by early next week.

