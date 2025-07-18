Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weekend events forecast, and a warm-up on its way

Temperatures are on the rise in our inland communities, with fairly consistent temperatures in the rest of our Central Coast communities. Here's a look at what you can expect tomorrow and this weekend.

Here is a look at what temperatures you can expect in your community tomorrow.

If you are planning on attending the Mid-State Fair this weekend or the Central Coast Renaissance Festival, here is a look at what temperatures we are expecting.

Temperatures in our inland areas will see a bit of a warm-up, but other areas are looking pretty consistent. Here is what we can expect through the weekend and into early next week.

