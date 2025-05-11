Weekend heatwave comes to an end as a cooling trend begins on Monday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast! And Happy Mother’s Day!!!

Sunday will be the last day of the weekend heatwave, as temperatures are expected to drop tomorrow. This is due to the ridge of high pressure weakening and shifting east, making way for a low-pressure system to move into the Pacific Northwest and northern California.

The low-pressure system will influence the cooling trend, as the associated trough will dig into California early Monday through Tuesday.

On Monday, temperatures are dropping to 3-7 degrees below normal. By Tuesday, temperatures will continue to fall, reaching 6-12 degrees below normal.

Most areas are likely only to see scattered drizzle from a very deep marine layer.

Marine drizzle may occur Monday night through Wednesday morning, with the best chances on Tuesday, when skies are likely to be overcast through much of the day.

As for winds, a significant Sundowner Wind event is expected for the Santa Ynez range and the south coast.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 5 p.m. this evening, as gusts of 35-55 mph are expected.

Wind will be strongest across the western half of the Santa Ynez range, around Gaviota and Refugio.

Conditions overnight will stay warm and dry for the eastern portion of the south coast, especially in the hills.

Evening to overnight Sundowner winds will continue through at least Tuesday night. However, Sunday night looks to be the strongest.

The trough of low pressure will yield gusty conditions on Monday afternoon across the coastal areas south of Point Conception and the interior mountains.

Temperatures will warm to the mid-60s to mid-70s on Wednesday, after the trough clears out of the state.

Have a wonderful week, Central Coast!

-Eddie