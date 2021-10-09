Weekend temperatures pop a bit before a windy beginning next week

As expected this morning saw a few showers early and it was a very weak system in general. Most locations in SLO county were missed but southern Santa Barbara county did see a little rain. This is the second time this week that the Southcoast saw rain but again generally very light amounts.

The showers ended very early and the balance of Friday was partly cloudy and breezy.

The weekend brings some promise for warmer temperatures with offshore winds, particularly Sunday. Saturday is a little interesting, there is a little wave working down the California coastline. It looks to dissipate right near the Monterey/SLO county northern border. A few coastal showers or north interior showers are possible in the mid to late morning but any rain would be light and likely isolated to far northern SLO county areas. The rest of the day looks partly cloudy and mild and Sunday looks mostly clear and warmer.

Later Monday into Tuesday a deep and strong upper-level trough digs into California and will bring some cooler temps for Tuesday but more importantly some strong winds Monday PM, 30-50mph gusts could prompt advisories.

The second half of next week looks to warm again. Mid-range models have changed their tune for the rest of the month. The tone changed from rain optimism to pessimism as the Central Coast looks to be the fall-off and dissipation area for a series of cold fronts. This means significant rains are not likely. This could change but it is the predominant model view at this point.

