Weekend temps cool and next week also remains on the cooler side

One last minor bout with a few sprinkles here and there today with the upper low parked off the California coastline. This feature will be on the move Friday into the weekend.

Friday I think looks a lot like today in terms of cooler conditions at beaches and near coastal valleys but near average interior highs.

Saturday and Sunday look cooler as the low passes, and interior temps look to drop into the 70s Saturday with a minor rebound Sunday. Coastal conditions will see plenty of night and morning clouds, and even some mist and drizzle is possible with the upper low nearby.

Early next week should remain mild with perhaps slightly warmer temps than the weekend.

The mid-to-late next week outlook became a bit murkier. Models which agreed on an upper low spinning up and bringing rain to CA now disagree. One model (the American GFS) likes the low to come to SoCal, giving the Central Coast a brush of showers (light). But the usually reliable EURO parks that low far off the coast with almost no rain potential. Low confidence extended forecast right now. The models do agree that the following weekend could see a cold front roll thru the state for more shower potential. And just for fun, I included the GFS outlook for the 27th which shows a storm, but with the low confidence in the forecast prior to this...it is more something to dream about than an actual opportunity at this point.