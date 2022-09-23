Weekend temps not quite as warm at beaches and coastal valleys but inland temps climb

The last couple of days have seen some beach and coastal valley temps in 80s, even upper 80s to 90 in a few spots.

This has been due to surface high pressure and some offshore morning winds. That high pressure weakens slightly over the weekend and the offshore flow looks to weaken, in fact onshore flow is more likely and night and morning marine clouds push back into beaches and near coastal valleys.

Beach highs fall back into the 60s for most, perhaps a few 70s. Coastal valleys drop back into the upper 70s and lower 80s but inland temps rise thru the mid 90s to be near 100 early next week (maybe a few degrees shy).

The reason for the interior temp climb is the building upper atmospheric ridge, it peaks early next week before weakening later next week as an approaching trough moves toward the PacNW.

The big national/international weather story continues to be the tropics.

Fiona will truck north toward Canada but weaken along the way, but folks there are still bracing for wind and rain. And Tropical Depression 9 is a headliner for the U.S. to watch since modeling and forecasters agree it will strengthen into a hurricane and enter the Gulf Of Mexico early next week, the current thinking is that western Florida could be a landfall area but it could track further north. Something to watch over the weekend.