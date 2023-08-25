Weekend temps will see the beginnings of a warming trend

Friday was a day where temps already started warming from Thursday’s cool daytime highs. Some gentle warming continues through the weekend and early next week temperatures look to be above average in the coastal valleys and the interior.

Saturday we'll see temperatures bump a few degrees up from Friday's daytime highs but Sunday we'll see 80s and potentially 90s in the coastal valleys while interior temperatures return to the triple digits.

Triple-digit heat inland looks likely through at least the first half of next week. Coastal valleys will teach to see temperatures generally in the 80s for the first half of next week while beaches will be in the 60s and 70s.

The National Weather Service office in Oxnard has already issued an excessive heat watch for the higher elevations and interior of Santa Barbara County for Monday into Tuesday for temps 100-110. There will be hot weather outside of this warning zone. Essentially the advice for high heat is common sense: be aware, limit your exposure to peak heat, stay hydrated, and look after the safety of yourself and others.

Currently, there's a trough of low pressure sitting off of the West Coast which is keeping the marine layer deep enough to moderate interior temperatures.

Over the course of the weekend that trough migrates to the north while high pressure backs in from the four corners region of the desert southwest. That feature will continue through the first half of next week and it'll be the reason temperatures will be above average.

The 8 to 14 day outlook from the climate prediction center calls for warmer-than-average daytime highs with some reason to continue to watch the summer monsoon to the east for potential rain opportunities, especially in eastern California and higher elevations.