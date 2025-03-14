Weekend weather dries out before another system begins next week

As we move into the late afternoon and early evening, a somewhat disorganized storm system continues to move across the region, bringing periods of light rain. For most areas, rain rates are expected to remain below a quarter inch per hour.

Why the Disorganized Nature of the Storm?

The storm's disorganization is due to its fast movement and the lack of a strong, well-defined low-pressure center. This has resulted in a less cohesive precipitation pattern, with scattered showers and periods of lighter rain.

Showers will taper off rapidly after 4 PM, leaving only lingering mountain showers into early Saturday morning. Snow levels will be dropping again overnight to around 4000 feet. With moderate northwest flow expected tonight, there's a possibility of renewed showers over the Grapevine region, potentially bringing light snow accumulations over Tejon Pass on Interstate 5.

The weekend will bring dry and warmer weather as a high-pressure system builds into the region. Temperatures will remain on the cool side of normal, but more sunshine is expected.

Looking ahead to early next week, a weaker storm system will move into the region between Monday and Tuesday. Another weak weather system is also forecast for late next week, but the forecast leans toward a drying trend with cooler temperatures and northerly winds.