Weekend Weather Update: Cooler Temperatures and Rain Expected

More changes are on the way Friday as clouds rush in overnight and through the morning for cooler highs in the 60s.

More big changes are on the horizon as we head into the weekend, with much cooler weather expected along with the arrival of another late-season storm.

As an upper-level ridge begins to recede, a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska will move in, bringing cooler temperatures starting Friday night. This system will also introduce a cold front, with rain expected to start Friday night and showers lasting until Sunday. Snow is forecasted at higher elevations.

The cooling trend will extend inland on Friday as onshore flow strengthens, causing high temperatures to drop into the 60s to lower 70s. By late Friday night, the upper low will be just offshore of the Bay area, with rain expected to begin along the Central Coast and spread into Ventura and LA Counties on Saturday. Thunderstorms are likely in SLO and northern SB Counties, potentially bringing heavy rain.

Ensemble models indicate rain amounts ranging from around an inch for SLO/SB Counties (up to 2 inches in the mountains).

Snow levels will start around 6000 feet but drop rapidly Saturday night, potentially reaching as low as 3500 feet.

There will be a brief break between the front and the second part of the storm on Saturday night into Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible, with an additional quarter to half inch of rain expected.

By Monday, the ridge will rebuild, bringing a drying and warming pattern with partly cloudy skies.

Stay tuned for further updates as the weekend approaches!

Whether you're planning outdoor activities or cozying up indoors, make sure to stay informed about the changing weather conditions.

