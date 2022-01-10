What month is it? Mid-70s in the forecast for many Tuesday and Wednesday

Monday we got a good dose of mid and upper-level clouds across the area but the sun got thru and temps were generally mild.

However Tuesday there will be less of the cloud deck to fight and an offshore flow pattern in place will keep warmer and drier weather across the region through midweek.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days in the forecast where coastal valleys will likely get into the mid-70s. Inland and Southcoast and beach temps will be a little cooler but also run above average.

The huge ridge shuts down the chance of rain until late week when an area of low pressure could produce a few drops of rain here and there, right now I don't want to overemphasize it. If it rains it looks very light.

In general, models are leaning to a generally dry pattern for the rest of the month, and climate models like a less-active second half of the winter. Always best to view that as guidance and not a forecast.