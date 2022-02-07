What season is it? 80s and record highs expected this week

Happy Monday Central Coast!

This week will not only be sunny and summer like but it could even turn record breaking by mid week.

Thanks to building high pressure aloft in the atmosphere we will continue to see sunny skies and persistent offshore winds.

Temperatures Monday will likely reach the upper 70s in most coastal valleys.

Highs today will skyrocket into the 70s and a few communities have a shot at hitting 80 degrees today. pic.twitter.com/ZJQ12Hvi27 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 7, 2022

If you like the conditions Monday, they will only improve as we head into the middle of this week. High temperatures will continue to raise, eventually getting close to records for Thursday Friday and Saturday.

Be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you are outdoors later this week as it will be very warm.

Today may feel warm but the next few days may become record breaking. Temperatures reaching to the mid 80s will put us in record breaking territory! Get outside and enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/FYAKNiY4oi — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 7, 2022

As far as precipitation is concerned we are going to stay dry for a while longer. Even models that stretch into the second half of the month are staying pretty dry.

Have a great week Central Coast!