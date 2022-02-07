Watch
What season is it? 80s and record highs expected this week

Posted at 10:34 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 13:34:13-05

Happy Monday Central Coast!
This week will not only be sunny and summer like but it could even turn record breaking by mid week.
Thanks to building high pressure aloft in the atmosphere we will continue to see sunny skies and persistent offshore winds.
Temperatures Monday will likely reach the upper 70s in most coastal valleys.

If you like the conditions Monday, they will only improve as we head into the middle of this week. High temperatures will continue to raise, eventually getting close to records for Thursday Friday and Saturday.
Be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you are outdoors later this week as it will be very warm.

As far as precipitation is concerned we are going to stay dry for a while longer. Even models that stretch into the second half of the month are staying pretty dry.
Have a great week Central Coast!

