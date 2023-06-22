While summer is officially here the temps the next few days might say different

Cool temps again return to the Central Coast on Thursday with a lot of early cloud cover both at the coast and in some of the interior valleys. The last few days has seen sunshine as a result of some higher winds in the area. We will still see some sunshine on Thursday but it's going to take Some work to warm the temperatures with the trough of low pressure swinging into the area.

Daytime highs at the beaches we'll still be in the lower 60s while coastal valleys will be in the low to mid-60s with interior valleys warming to the low 70s. The interior valleys will likely see daytime highs Thursday 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. A very similar cloud pattern is likely from Thursday night into Friday. Friday morning will also see ample clouds both at the coast and in the interior but again clearing is anticipated in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be similar but a few degrees warmer than Thursday.

The weekend into next week we'll see a slow ramping up of temperatures in all areas but most dramatically in the interior.

As I've said over the last few days the general consensus on the long-term forecast is that July should see a dramatic uptick in heat in California.

